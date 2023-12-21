Maulana Mujjaddidi stresses need to incorporate modern education system in madrasas

Bhopal: India Islamic Academy, Deoband and Islamic Research Centre Education & Welfare Trust organized a two-day intellectual and educational conference christened as “Education Expo 2023” in Aurangabad on December 16 & 17 wherein scholars and selected people participated.

The conference was presided over by Maulana Fazl-ur-Rahim Mujjaddidi, general secretary of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, a Press release stated.

Maulana Fazl-ur-Rahim Mujjadadidi, who is also rector of Jaipur-based Jamea-tul-Hidaya, delivering his presidential address congratulated the organizers of “Education Expo 2023” in Aurangabad. While highlighting the new education policy he stressed the need to incorporate modern education system in madrasas. He appealed to the officials of madrasas to understand the requirements of the present era and pay attention to the intellectual and educational training of their students while equipping them with religious and contemporary education knowledge before sending them on to the field of action in society.

Maulana Mujadadidi said that such intellectual and educational workshops and fairs are necessary and should be held in different parts of the country so that the people can understand the demands and ideological invasion of the modern age and prepare themselves to compete with it. This will also ensure the protection of Urdu language and literature.

In the “Education Expo 2023” the first lecture was presented by Nadeem Akhtar of Meerut on the topic of the “Reality of Secularism”. He gave a detailed talk on prevalent secularism and communism. The second lecture was presented by Akram-ul-Jabbar, the retired Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, on the topic of “Minority Institutions and Tax Matters”, while on the topic of “Responsibility of Arbab Madaris in the light of New Education Policy”, a highly researched lecture, was delivered by an Educationist Prof. Tanveer Ahmed.

The first lecture of the second session was presented by the country’s legal expert Adv. Fawaz Shaheen under the title “Religious Institutions and Legal Matters”. He shed detailed light on the methods of documentation of cases of oppression and violence and gave satisfactory answers to the questions put up by the audience.

Thereafter, the second lecture entitled “Ideological Invasion and Responsibilities of Scholars” was presented by Maulana Mehdi Hasan Aini Qasmi, Director of India Islamic Academy, Deoband, in which he discussed the prevailing ideologies at the international level such as liberalism, secularism, capitalism, Orientalism, Colonialism, Internationalism, Globalization, Humanism, Feminism, Atheism and Agnosticism by giving a detailed introduction and highlighted the tasks to be done.

Maulana Aini also gave a detailed talk on the prevailing ideas in India such as Shudhikaran, home-coming, Hindutva, nationalism, patriotism and discussed burning issues like jihad, saffron trap, apostasy and assimilation. In the end he answered the questions of scholars.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board Secretary Maulana Mohammed Umrain Mahfooz Rahmani, while proposing vote of thanks thanked the organizers India Islamic Academy, Deoband and Aurangabad Education Expo for organizing this conference which encouraged everyone. There is a dire need of the time for the updating the minds of the scholars and the youth to work continuously on such intellectual topics.

The workshop proceedings were conducted by Maulana Marghubur Rahman Tayyab Qasmi, Deputy Director of India Islamic Academy, Deoband. In addition to Aurangabad and Marathwada, selected scholars from Maharashtra and Telangana also participated in this workshop, especially Maulana Ghulam Vastanwi, the founder of Jamia-e-Uloom, Akkal KuwaN. Maulana Farooq Vastanwi, son of Mohammad Maulana Ghulam Wastanwi, Mufti Mahfoozur Rehman Farooqi, Maulana Umar Farooq and a large number of other scholars were also present in the workshop.

It may be mentioned here that this was the second intellectual workshop organized by the India Islamic Academy, Deoband and this series will be extended across the country, In Shaa Allah, the Press release said.