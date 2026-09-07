Mawlana Hazar Imam to visit India from September 9

Mawlana Hazar Imam Shah Rahim al-Hussaini Aga Khan V, the 50th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, will make an official visit to India from September 9 to 15, 2026, at the invitation of the Government of India.

The announcement was conveyed through a Talika Mubarak, a written spiritual message from the Ismaili Imam to the community. It was read in Jamatkhanas in India and other countries on August 7.

Mawlana Hazar Imam said he looked forward to meeting the India Jamat. He also requested Ismailis living outside India not to travel to the country during his visit so he could devote his attention to the local community.

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In his message, he also sent blessings to the India Jamat, describing its members as his “dearest spiritual children” and saying they remain in his thoughts and prayers.

The Ismaili community has a presence in several parts of India, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Punjab.

Longstanding ties with India

Former BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla welcomed the announcement, saying the visit reflected the “longstanding bonds of friendship, mutual respect, and shared values” between India and the Ismaili Imamat.

Poonawalla also recalled that the late Aga Khan IV was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2015 by the then President Pranab Mukherjee.

The Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) has carried out development initiatives in India covering areas such as education, healthcare, rural development and heritage conservation. Its projects include schools, hospitals and community development programmes.

The network’s international work focuses on improving quality of life, promoting pluralism and supporting sustainable development.

Mawlana Hazar Imam succeeded his father, the late Prince Shah Karim al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV, as the 50th hereditary Imam in February 2025. Before becoming Imam, he held various roles within the Aga Khan Development Network, including work related to environmental issues, climate change and economic development.