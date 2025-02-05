Islamabad: And the wait is finally over! Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane is now officially married to her longtime love and fellow actor, Ameer Gilani. The couple sealed their love in a private and intimate Nikah ceremony on February 5, putting an end to months of speculation and rumors.

Mawra and Ameer took to Instagram to share their joy with fans, posting dreamy pictures from their special day. Captioning the post, Mawra wrote, “And in the middle of chaos… I found you BISMILLAH 5.2.25 #MawraAmeerHoGayi.”

The actress looked ethereal in a light green lehenga adorned with intricate golden embroidery, while Ameer complemented her in a classic black kurta-pajama.

Mawra and Ameer, who won hearts with their sizzling on-screen chemistry in hit dramas like Sabaat and Neem, had been at the center of dating speculations for years. Despite keeping their relationship under wraps, their close bond and frequent public appearances fueled fan theories.

Now, with their fairytale wedding, the beloved couple has finally made it official, much to the delight of their fans!