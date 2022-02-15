Max temperature settles at 27 deg C in Delhi

New Delhi: The mercury in the national capital settled at 27 degree Celsius on Tuesday, three notches above the normal, officials said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 33 per cent in the evening, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal.

The relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 92 per cent, according to the IMD.

The weatherman has forecast a mainly clear sky for the next 24 hours.

On Monday, the Safdarjung Observatory had recorded a high of 27 degrees Celsius and a low of 8.9 degrees Celsius.

The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Wednesday are likely to settle at 9 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius respectively, according to IMD data.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the ‘poor’ category (reading 219) around 7.20 pm, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.