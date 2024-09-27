Maya Ali dances with Wahaj Ali’s daughter, video trends online

Islamabad: Pakistani stars Maya Ali and Wahaj Ali have become the talk of the town, not just for their upcoming drama Sunn Mere Dil, but also for their heartwarming friendship. The two actors, who share a close bond, are set to reunite on-screen, much to the excitement of their fans.

Maya and Wahaj have been friends since the early days of their careers and have consistently supported each other’s journeys in the entertainment industry. They previously starred together in the hit drama Jo Bichar Gaye, where their chemistry won over audiences.

Off-screen, their friendship extends beyond their professional lives, with Maya also having a special bond with Wahaj’s wife, Sana Farooq, and their daughter, Amirah.

And now, a video shared by Maya Ali on her Instagram has gone viral, showing sweet moments with Wahaj’s daughter, Amirah. The video, taken during Maya’s brother’s wedding, captures the actress playing and dancing with the little one. Along with the video, Maya wrote, “I wish time could stop and they never grow up,” tagging Wahaj’s wife, Sana, in the post.

Wahaj Ali, who married Sana Farooq in 2016 after meeting during an internship at Samaa TV, welcomed their daughter, Amirah, in 2017.

As for their upcoming project, Sunn Mere Dil, anticipation is building as the makers have released several teasers and first looks. The drama is set to air soon, and fans are eagerly awaiting to see Maya and Wahaj’s on-screen chemistry once again.