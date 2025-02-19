Maya Ali says goodbye to Sunn Mere Dil, ‘Never thought these..’

Islamabad: As the popular Pakistani drama Sunn Mere Dil preps to air its final episode tonight, lead actress Maya Ali, known for her role as Sadaf Namdar, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt farewell message.

Posting a behind-the-scenes reel filled with fun moments with the cast and crew, Maya reflected on the journey of one and a half years, writing, “Never thought these lyrics would hit me this way! Tried to capture a journey of one and a half years in a minute reel. See you all tomorrow with love, tears, anger, and happiness.” The emotional video was accompanied by the 2005 Hindi song Yeh Pal.

Fans flooded the comments section, expressing their emotions. While many shared their excitement for the final episode and how much they will miss Maya and co-star Wahaj Ali (Bilal Abdullah) on screen, others criticized the drama’s script, stating they were relieved it was ending and urging actors to choose stronger storylines in the future.

Sunn Mere Dil last episode

The much-awaited last episode of Sunn Mere Dil airs today, Wednesday, February 19. The second last episode, which aired on February 13, left viewers on edge, with the promo of finale hinting at a possible tragic twist involving Ammar, potentially impacting Sadaf’s ultimate decision. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see if Bilal and Sadaf will finally have their happily-ever-after or if fate has something else in store.

Apart from Maya Ali and Wahaj Ali, the drama features Amar Khan, Hira Mani, Usama Khan, Saba Hameed, and Shavir Kadwani in pivotal roles.