Pakistani drama Sunn Mere Dil last episode: Sad ending on cards?

Islamabad: Just a week more, and the most talked-about Pakistani drama, Sunn Mere Dil, will finally bid farewell to the screens. Starring Wahaj Ali as Bilal Abdullah and Maya Ali as Sadaf, the much-anticipated last episode is all set to air next Wednesday, February 19.

The second-last episode aired on February 13, leaving fans on edge. A promo for the finale has now been released, giving a glimpse of what’s in store. While fans were at least hoping for Bilal and Sadaf to finally tie the knot, it looks like the makers have something entirely different planned.

Going by the promo, Sadaf might end up going back to Ammar (played by Usama Khan), leaving Bilal Abdullah heartbroken once again. The teaser hints at some tragic incident involving Ammar, which could change Sadaf’s decision at the last moment.

This unexpected twist has left fans frustrated, with many demanding a happy ending for Bilal and Sadaf. Social media is buzzing with reactions, as viewers express their disappointment and urge the makers to rethink the finale.

Apart from the lead pair, Sunn Mere Dil also stars Amar Khan, Hira Mani, Usama Khan, Saba Hameed, and Shavir Kadwani in pivotal roles. With just one episode to go, fans are eagerly waiting to see if their favorite on-screen couple gets the ending they deserve!