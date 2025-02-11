Islamabad: One of the most talked-about ongoing Pakistani dramas, Sunn Mere Dil, is finally pulling its curtain down. Starring Wahaj Ali as Bilal Abdullah and Maya Ali as Sadaf Namdar in lead roles, the drama has aired 37 episodes so far. However, fans have been vocal about their disappointment with the storyline and script, demanding an early end to the show.

Now, the details for the much-awaited finale episode are here.

The second-last episode of Sunn Mere Dil will air this Thursday, February 13, on Geo Entertainment, followed by the grand finale next week. The last episode is scheduled to air on February 19.

Despite its star-studded cast and high expectations, the drama failed to maintain its initial momentum. When Sunn Mere Dil was first announced, fans were excited to see the pairing of Maya Ali and Wahaj Ali, along with the writing of renowned Khalil ur Rehman Qamar. However, as the story progressed, it struggled to live up to its potential. The inconsistent pacing and weak narrative led to growing dissatisfaction among viewers.

Now, with the finale just around the corner, all eyes are on the concluding episode to see how the story unfolds.

Apart from the lead pair, Sunn Mere Dil also features Amar Khan, Hira Mani, Usama Khan, Saba Hameed, and Shavir Kadwani in pivotal roles.