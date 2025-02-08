Viewers demand Sunn Mere Dil’s last episode, ‘End this torture’

Islamabad: Just when fans were expecting that Pakistani drama Sunn Mere Dil was finally delivering the content they had been waiting for, the makers have once again disappointed viewers. The show’s graph was slowly moving upward after audiences got a glimpse of Wahaj Ali aka Bilal Abdullah and Maya Ali aka Sadaf’s love story.

The trolls and criticism had started to die down, but now there’s another U-turn. The makers are facing severe backlash over last week’s episode, with viewers accusing them of unnecessarily dragging the drama. Fans from India, Pakistan, and other countries are calling for Sunn Mere Dil to end soon, branding it as one of the ‘worst scripts’ in Lollywood history and urging the team to ‘end the torture.’

Here’s how viewers are reacting after latest episodes.

Recently, director Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar addressed the criticism, admitting to a misstep. He said, “There are two important things in this: First, you have to see who is criticizing it; are they credible enough? Secondly, there was a mistake at our end; our end means the makers who stretched 26 episodes to 35 episodes. It took time to develop the story because of the increase in episodes, which impacted the narrative of the drama.”

Talking about his viral dialogue from Sunn Mere Dil, Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar defended it, saying, “Ammar uttered the famous ‘2 takka’ dialogue because he’s a cheap man; in reply, Sadaf also called him a dog, talk about that too. These are their emotional encounters, nothing else.”

Sunn Mere Dil also stars Amar Khan, Hira Mani, Usama Khan, Saba Hameed, and Shavir Kadwani in important roles.