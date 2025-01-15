Maya Ali hints about next Pakistani drama after Sunn Mere Dil

Mumbai: One of the most loved actresses of Pakistani entertainment industry, Maya Ali, known for her stellar performances in hit dramas such as Mann Mayal, Jo Bichar Gaye, and her ongoing role as Sadaf in Sunn Mere Dil opposite Wahaj Ali, is making waves yet again. While her current drama continues to capture attention with its 29 episodes aired so far, the buzz around her next project has fans intrigued.

In a recent Instagram interaction, a fan suggested to acclaimed director Haseeb Hassan (Jannat Say Agay), “Please cast Maya with Ahmed Ali Akbar in a romantic drama. Really want to see them as a pair.” Haseeb Hassan couldn’t resist fueling the excitement and tagged both Maya Ali and Ahmed Ali Akbar in his response.

Maya Ali, catching wind of this suggestion, shared the story with a caption that read, “Khoobsurat Khayal” (beautiful thought), sparking a frenzy among fans who have longed to see this dream pairing come to life.

Ahmed Ali Akbarr has been celebrated for his performances in Parizaad, Ehd-e-Wafa, and the ongoing Faraar.

While neither Maya nor Ahmed has officially confirmed any upcoming collaboration, their social media exchanges have left fans speculating whether this “beautiful notion” could translate into reality. Let’s wait and see.