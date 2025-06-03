Hyderabad: After a not-so-impressive run with Sunn Mere Dil, fans of Pakistani actress Maya Ali have been eagerly waiting to see what the talented actress takes up next. While her role as Sadaf didn’t quite strike a chord with the audience, the buzz around her next drama is already building major excitement.

Maya Ali’s upcoming Pakistani drama

Buzz among Pakistani entertainment circles has it that Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf are all set to reunite for a mega HUMTV project. Yes, you read that right! The beloved Yunhi duo might just be coming back on-screen together for another big drama, and fans are thrilled.

Reportedly, the drama is being written by Mustafa Afridi and directed by Ehteshamuddin, making it one of the most anticipated upcoming projects. What’s more interesting? There have been ongoing rumours of Maya and Bilal dating in real life which only adds to the curiosity around their on-screen chemistry.

While an official announcement from HUMTV is still awaited, this buzz has already set social media abuzz.

For those who’ve followed her journey, Maya Ali started with a small role in Durr-e-Shehwar back in 2012 but truly rose to fame with Aunn Zara (2013) and Mann Mayal. Meanwhile, Bilal Ashraf made his film debut with O21 and is known for his performances in Janaan, Yalghaar, and Superstar.