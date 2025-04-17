Mayawati slams SP’s PDA politics, says exploiting Dalits for political gains

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), accusing it of exploiting Dalits for political gains.

In a series of posts on X on Thursday, the BSP leader said the SP, like other parties, has been trying to incite tension and violence by using Dalits as political tools.

She posted on X in Hindi (loosely translated as), “It is known that, like other parties, SP too is creating an environment of tension and violence by putting forward people of the party, especially Dalits, and its controversial statements, allegations and counter-allegations and programmes etc., seem to be their politics of extreme narrow selfishness.”

1. विदित है कि अन्य पार्टियों की तरह आएदिन सपा द्वारा भी पार्टी के ख़ासकर दलित लोगों को आगे करके तनाव व हिंसा का माहौल पैदा करने वाले आ रहे इनके अति विवादित बयानबाजी, आरोप-प्रत्यारोप व कार्यक्रम आदि का जो दौर चल रहा है यह इनकी घोर संकीर्ण स्वार्थ की राजनीति ही प्रतीत होती है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) April 17, 2025

She cautioned Dalits, OBCs and Muslims against SP’s political tactics, saying the party can go to any extent to get Dalit votes.

“Because SP can go to any extent to get Dalit votes. Therefore, along with Dalits, Other Backward Classes and the Muslim community should not get influenced by their aggressive instigations and not fall prey to the political tactics of this party,” she wrote on X.

2. क्योंकि सपा भी दलितों के वोटों के स्वार्थ की खातिर यहाँ किसी भी हद तक जा सकती है। अतः दलितों के साथ-साथ अन्य पिछड़ों व मुस्लिम समाज आदि को भी इनके किसी भी उग्र बहकावे में नहीं आकर इन्हें इस पार्टी के भी राजनीतिक हथकण्डों का शिकार होने से ज़रूर बचना चाहिए। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) April 17, 2025

The BSP chief said the SP should stop commenting on the history of others. “Also, instead of commenting on the history of others, it would be better if the opportunistic Dalits associated with such parties tell about the goodness and struggles of the saints, gurus and great men of their society, due to which these people have become worthy of something.”

3. साथ ही, ऐसी पार्टियों से जुड़े अवसरवादी दलितों को दूसरों के इतिहास पर टीका-टिप्पणी करने की बजाय यदि वे अपने समाज के सन्तों, गुरुओं व महापुरुषों की अच्छाईयों एवं उनके संघर्ष के बारे में बताएं तो यह उचित होगा, जिनके कारण ये लोग किसी लायक़ बने हैं। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) April 17, 2025

The former four-time Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh attacked Akhilesh Yadav‘s party following the SP’s efforts to consolidate support among Backward Classes, Dalits, and minorities in the state.

Under the guise of its recent PDA campaign, the SP has been focusing on these groups to consolidate its position in the state and take on the BJP.

This was clear in the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief’s long post on X on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Ambedkar.

Akhilesh Yadav said only the unity of PDA (Pichda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak or backwards, Dalits and minorities) can save the Constitution and the reservation.

He wrote in Hindi (loosely translated as), “Let us strengthen our sense of ‘self-respect’ and unite to establish the ‘rule of social justice’ and give new strength to the PDA’s movement to save Baba Saheb’s gift and heritage ‘Constitution and Reservation’ and reiterate that ‘Constitution is the life-giver’ and ‘Constitution is the shield’ and that as long as the Constitution remains safe, our honour, respect, self-respect and rights will remain safe.”

“Under ‘self-respect’, we have understood the value of our ‘unity of self’ along with our cordial, socialist, secular, democratic standards and values and also the transformative power of this unity in the form of PDA. Only through ‘self-respect’, the people of the PDA society will be able to gain their decisive power and get free from oppression, tyranny and pain, and get the right to live with self-respect and will be able to give a constitutional answer to the oppressive, oppressive, dominant, power-hungry negative forces. Only the unity of PDA will save the Constitution and reservation, only the unity of PDA will create a golden future. Let us turn this struggle of our ‘self-respect and self-esteem’ into a celebration,” the SP chief said in his post.