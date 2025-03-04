Mayawati slams UP govt for loudspeaker removal during Ramzan

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Tuesday criticised the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to remove unauthorised loudspeakers from religious places during Ramzan, urging authorities to treat all religions equally and without bias.

Taking to X, Mayawati wrote, “India is a secular country that respects all religions. In such a situation, the central and state governments should treat the followers of all religions equally without any bias, but the step-motherly attitude being adopted with Muslims even in religious matters is not justified.”

She further stressed that rules regarding restrictions and exemptions for religious festivals should be implemented fairly across all faiths.

“The rules and regulations related to restrictions and exemptions for festivals of all religions should be implemented equally without any bias, which does not seem to be happening,” she stated.

2. साथ ही, सभी धर्मों के पर्व-त्योहारों आदि को लेकर पाबन्दियाँ व छूट से सम्बंधित जो नियम-कानून हैं उन्हें बिना पक्षपात एक जैसा लागू होना चाहिए, जो ऐसा होता हुआ नहीं दिख रहा है। इससे समाज में शान्ति व आपसी सौहार्द बिगड़ना स्वाभाविक, जो अति-चिन्तनीय। सरकारें इस ओर जरूर ध्यान दें। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 4, 2025

‘Selective enforcement could disturb peace & harmony’

The BSP chief warned that such selective enforcement could disturb peace and harmony in society. “It is natural for peace and harmony in the society to deteriorate due to this, which is a matter of great concern. Governments must pay attention to this,” she added.

Ramzan, which began in India on Sunday, marks a month-long period of fasting and special prayers for Muslims. The celebrations are also underway in several other countries following the sighting of the crescent moon.

Throughout the month, Muslims observe fasts from early morning until sunset and participate in special evening prayers known as Tarawih, where the entire Quran is recited.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh administration has launched a crackdown on loudspeakers exceeding prescribed noise levels at all religious sites.

The police have been strictly enforcing the directive, prompting Muslim religious leaders to demand concessions for the use of loudspeakers during Ramzan.