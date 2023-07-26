Mayawati slams UP govt over attack on Dalit family

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party Mayawati on Wednesday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for attack on a Dalit family in Chillupar in Gorakhpur.

In a tweet, the BSP president said that the incident proves that criminal elements have no fear of law. They attacked a Dalit family and killed one person. The accused are involved in illegal mining.

She also urged the state government to initiate strict action against the accused and rein in the criminals.

She said that BSP demands action against the accused.