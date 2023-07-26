Mayawati slams UP govt over attack on Dalit family

She also urged the state govt to initiate strict action against the accused and rein in the criminals.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 26th July 2023 4:46 pm IST
Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati (Photo: IANS)

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party Mayawati on Wednesday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for attack on a Dalit family in Chillupar in Gorakhpur.

BookMyMBBS

In a tweet, the BSP president said that the incident proves that criminal elements have no fear of law. They attacked a Dalit family and killed one person. The accused are involved in illegal mining.

Also Read
Manipur incident heart-wrenching but political bickering over it worrisome: Mayawati

She also urged the state government to initiate strict action against the accused and rein in the criminals.

MS Education Academy

She said that BSP demands action against the accused.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 26th July 2023 4:46 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button