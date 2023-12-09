Mayawati suspends Danish Ali from BSP for ‘anti-party activities’

Lok Sabha MP and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Danish Ali has been suspended from the party for indulging in “anti-party activities”.

The statement released by the party on Saturday, December 9, read, “It was made clear to you earlier itself to not indulge in anti-party activities… It is also mandatory to make it clear to you… you were working in the Janata Party under Deve Gowda in Karnataka in 2018… at that time the BSP and Deve Gowda’s Janata Party were contesting the polls together and you were given a ticket from Amroha under the conditions that you would work for the party. However, it seems you have forgotten the promises made by you that time. Therefore, you are being suspended from the party.”

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) suspends its MP Danish Ali for indulging in anti-party activities: BSP pic.twitter.com/BKHHuVbStw — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2023

