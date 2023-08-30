Mayawati terms members of NDA, INDIA as anti-poor, casteist & communal

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati has termed parties in the NDA and I.N.D.I.A as anti-poor, casteist, communal and pro-capitalist.

In a series of posts on X on Wednesday, she said that the BSP had been fighting against such forces and hence, there was no question of entering into an alliance with such parties.

She appealed to the media not to plant any fake news in this regard.

Mayawati said that her party would bring together weaker sections of the society and form an alliance with them for the upcoming state elections and the general elections.

She pointed out that all parties were keen to forge an alliance with BSP and when they did not get a positive response from her, they planted fake news.