Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi orders sanitation drive in Jubilee Hills slums

Hyderabad: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Monday, August 11, instructed Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officers to step up sanitation drives in the slums of the city, hinting at stern action against complacency in the midst of the ongoing monsoon season.

Along with Zonal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, the Mayor visited Ambedkar Nagar and Uday Nagar bastis under Jubilee Hills Circle. She directed officials to concentrate on garbage removal, ensure the removal of building debris, and initiate measures for checking seasonal diseases.

Officials were also directed to put in place urgent safety procedures at the partially damaged protective wall along the Nala at Ambedkar Nagar to prevent accidents.

Action against dumping debris

The Mayor again confirmed that action would be taken against individuals who were dumping construction materials in slum areas. She also directed debris to be cleared from roads in both bastis immediately.

Road repair at Banjara Hills

As part of the visit, Vijayalakshmi visited the location close to Maheshwari Towers, Banjara Hills Road No. 1, where the road recently sank into the ground, taking a water tanker with it.

She ordered engineering officials to take up on a war footing on an immediate basis a 19-metre RCC slab, approved at Rs 65 lakh, and finish it in a war footing manner.

The people of the colony thanked the Mayor for responding promptly and sanctioning funds for the renovation work.