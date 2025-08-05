Hyderabad: A sudden road cave-in sent a water tanker tumbling into an open drain near Virinchi Hospital in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

The incident occurred after heavy monsoon rains were reported in the city on Monday.

How Hyderabad road caved in

The road surface caved in without warning as the water tanker drove over a drainage channel along the main thoroughfare.

Local authorities suspect the concrete slab weakened due to continuous rainfall.

Earlier, similar incidents took place in Goshamahal, wherein the road caved in multiple times.

A water tanker plunges into a drain in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills. @TheSiasatDaily pic.twitter.com/iOemalLPN6 — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) August 5, 2025

The deteriorating condition of the ancient drainage system was responsible for the roads laid on top of it caving in despite repairs.

Rainfall aggravates risks

The recent heavy monsoon showers in Hyderabad appear to have played a significant role in the road cave-in.

The constant water exposure likely eroded the drainage system’s structural integrity.

As IMD Hyderabad has forecast more rains in the coming days, the authorities need to take precautionary steps to prevent such incidents in the city.