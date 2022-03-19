Mayor to unveil ‘Statue of Empowerment & Glory’ at Mindspace on Monday

Hyderabad: Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO) embarked on a novel initiative like an Installation of an iconic structure at Mindspace circle. It is a 20ft iconic artwork, ”Statue of Empowerment & Glory”. It will be formally unveiled by GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi. Dr Sangeetha Reddy, Joint M.D, Apollo hospitals and Pinky Reddy will be special guests on March 21 in a function to be held in Westin Hotel in Raheja Mindspace.

Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO) is celebrating 75 years of independence and women uniquely by installing 20ft iconic artwork. The statue of ’empowerment and glory’ is to celebrate female strength, sacrifice and selflessness. It denotes women’s power, strength and glory and celebrates 75 years of Indian independence, said Deepti Reddy, Chairperson, YFLO Hyderabad.

Deepthi Reddy has taken up this initiative of creative installation. It is made by renowned artist Avijit Dutta from Kolkata. It will remain forever in the city. It depicts the hard work of every woman in the society and helps them to empower themselves and lead the most successful and honourable life, Deepthi said.

“We got in touch with Avijit Dutta with the help of our past chairperson Rekha Lahoti. The medium used for this art installation is one tonne of solid iron and some 15 people worked on it for eight months. It is an installation with a unique cause, purpose—Empowerment, women power, strength, explained Deepthi Reddy.