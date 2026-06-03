Mazar, mosque razed within Varanasi railway station premises

Varanasi: The Azgaib Shaheed Mazar and a mosque located within the premises of Kashi Railway Station was demolished amid heavy security arrangements following a court order over a dispute related to the ownership of the land, officials said on Wednesday, June 3.

The Muslim side claimed that the structures had existed for a long time, with the mosque being several hundred years old. However, officials of the administration said the land was part of an old Railway property and had been encroached upon over the years.

The Azgaib Shaheed Mazar and a mosque located within the premises of Kashi Railway Station was demolished amid heavy security arrangements following a court order over a dispute related to the ownership of the land, officials said on Wednesday, June 3.



The Muslim side claimed… pic.twitter.com/LiGXMogiIz — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 3, 2026

Police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) were deployed in large numbers around the railway station to maintain law and order.

No untoward incident was reported during the operation, officials said.

Land found to be situated on Railway land during survey

According to officials, the issue came to light during a land survey conducted under the Kashi Model Railway Station project launched in 2024.

“During the measurement and verification of land records, it was found that the site was situated on Railway land. Notices were issued asking the occupants to vacate the premises,” an official said.

When the land was not vacated, the matter reached the court. Recently, the court ruled against the parties claiming rights over the shrine and associated structures, officials said.

Following the verdict, the Railways issued a notice directing the occupants to remove the structures, but the order was not complied with, prompting the administration to initiate demolition proceedings on Tuesday night.

Officials further claimed that a Hanuman temple had earlier existed at the location and had subsequently been removed as the area came under encroachment.