The accused had been pursuing her for the past few months to get married.

MBA student dies by suicide in Hyderabad over harassment
Hyderabad: An MBA student died by suicide in Hyderabad’s Nacharam on Wednesday, January 29 over alleged harassment on the pretext of love.

The incident occurred at the woman’s residence in Mallapur; the 21-year-old MBA second-year student from a private college grew close with a man from the same college in the past. Later, they became distant due to some undisclosed issues.

However, the accused had been pursuing her for the past few months to get married. Unable to take further harassment, the woman who was deeply upset, hanged herself from the ceiling fan at her home.

Based on the complaint of the victim’s family members, the Nacharam police booked a case and are investigating.

