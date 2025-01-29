BRS to hold demonstrations against Congress govt at Gandhi statues in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) announced that its members would hold demonstrations against the Congress government in Telangana while paying tributes at Gandhi statues across Telangana, on Martyr’s Day, on January 30.

Party president KT Rama Rao (KTR) KTR, announced during a protest rally, that the party members would submit petitions to Mahatma Gandhi, detailing the failures of the Revanth Reddy-led Telangana Congress.

He said that Martyr’s Day, on January 30, also coincides with the 420th day of the Revanth Reddy government coming into power. The BRS party aims to highlight the “420” electoral promises made by the Congress party, emphasizing the failure to fulfil them since taking office.

“We would submit petitions to the original Gandhi (Mahatma Gandhi) about the duplicate Gandhis (Congress leaders) and them failing the people of Telangana, at every Gandhi statue across the state,” said KTR.

Key promises in Congress manifesto of 2023

The Congress party’s election manifesto in the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections was a continuation of the wave that the Congress party successfully rode on, in the Karnataka Assembly election, which helped it topple the BJP and capture power in the Kannada state.

Congress party’s manifesto included major welfare policies which promised various sections of Telangana’s population with good governance and many welfare schemes. The manifesto included a set of guarantees, among other promises.

‘Mahalakshmi‘ scheme: Rs 2500 monthly financial assistance to the woman head of the family, a promise to bring down the LPG gas cylinder price to Rs 500, and free travel for women in state-run RTC buses.

‘Raithu Bharosa‘ scheme, the party promised Rs 15000/acre crop support annually, and Rs 12000 to tenant farmers and agricultural workers. Also, Rs 500 as a ‘bonus’ per quintal to the paddy crop other than the MSP will be provided.

Indiramma Indlu‘ (housing) scheme land for the landless, Rs 5 lakhs assistance for the construction of houses for the homeless, and 250 square yards of land for the Telangana movement fighters.

‘Yuva Vikasam‘ scheme, Rs 5 lakhs worth of ‘Vidya Bharosa’ cards to students, assistance for coaching fees, and Telangana International Schools per Mandal will be established.

‘Cheyutha‘ scheme, a Rs 4000 monthly pension to senior citizens and Rs 10 lakh worth of medical insurance under the ‘Rajiv Aarogyasree’ scheme will be delivered.

KTR slams Congress govt over implementation of schemes

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, January 26, KTR slammed the Congress government for its decision to implement government schemes in only one village per mandal, calling it a “deceptive” move that fails to fulfil electoral promises.

KTR stated that the government’s pace of scheme implementation was unacceptable and if continued, would take at least 60 years to reach all villages. He questioned the Congress leadership asking whether they had promised to implement schemes in only one village per mandal during the election campaign.

“Were the Guarantee Cards distributed in just one village per mandal? Was the promise to serve all villages in Telangana reduced to serving only one village?” KTR asked.

He pointed out that the Congress party had campaigned under the slogan “everything for everyone,” but now only “some things for a few” were being delivered, particularly in the context of government schemes.

“The people of Telangana voted for you, trusting your promises. Now, you have betrayed them,” he added.