KTR slams Telangana govt for slow implementation of schemes

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) slammed congress government for its decision to implement government schemes in only one village per mandal, calling it a “deceptive” move that fails to fulfil electoral promises.

KTR accused the Congress party of delaying schemes, setting multiple deadlines, and misleading the public.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, January 26, KTR stated that the government’s pace of scheme implementation was unacceptable and if continued, would take at least 60 years to reach all villages. He questioned the Congress leadership asking whether they had promised to implement schemes in only one village per mandal during the election campaign.

“Were the Guarantee Cards distributed in just one village per mandal? Was the promise to serve all villages in Telangana reduced to serving only one village?” KTR asked.

He pointed out that the Congress party had campaigned under the slogan “everything for everyone,” but now only “some things for a few” were being delivered, particularly in the context of government schemes.

“The people of Telangana voted for you, trusting your promises. Now, you have betrayed them,” he added.

KTR expressed his frustration with the Congress government’s inability to honour its election commitments and warned that the people of Telangana would not forgive this “deceit.”

He further vowed that while the BRS would wait for another four years in the opposition, the public could no longer tolerate such false promises. He announced that public agitations would begin in villages where schemes had not yet been implemented, with BRS pledging to stand by the people.

KTR further demanded that the government immediately abandon its policy of limiting scheme implementation to one village per mandal. He called for the saturation of government schemes across all villages as promised, or else the Congress leadership would face a boycott in every village.