Telangana Congress releases job calendar in manifesto, 2L posts to be filled in 1 yr

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress in its manifesto has released a job calendar as part of its manifesto on Friday, November 17. The party is determined to emerge victorious and replicate the Karnataka victory in the state and is making several promises including preserving the structure of Osmania General Hospital, while simultaneously enhancing its services with cutting-edge healthcare infrastructure.

The Congress with its manifesto has managed to target all presumably failed projects of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi government in the last 10 years including the Dharani portal, the Kaleshwaram project, and leaks in TSPSC exams, to name a few.

The Congress manifesto focuses on 37 promises for the people of the state and its development, excluding the job calendar to fill up 2 lakh vacant posts in Telangana in the first year.

The party has also promised to enact a new law to revamp the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), on the lines of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and set up four more IIITs similar to Basara IIIT.

The Telangana Congress party has promised to release the annual job calendar with vacancies in all departments which will be released every year by June 2 and recruitments will be completed by September 17.

For the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the Congress has promised enhanced healthcare along with preserving and maintaining the Osmania General Hospital.

An extended metro route for LB Nagar-Aramghar-Mehdipatnam-BHEL stretch.

Addressing issues of flooding amid heavy rains in the city, the Congress party has promised to modernize the canal system and eradicate flooding.

Promises for the BC and minority communities that were earlier released were also reiterated in the Congress party’s statewide manifesto alongside the six guarantees for Telangana.

Congress President Shri @kharge launches the party's manifesto for the upcoming Telangana elections.



Just as we fulfilled all our promises in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh & Chhattisgarh, we are similarly committed to fulfilling our promises to the people of Telangana. pic.twitter.com/xYcniw4nNv — Congress (@INCIndia) November 17, 2023

So far, Telangana does not have a concept of a job calendar which exists in UPSC.

Telangana Congress’ six guarantees