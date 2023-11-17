Telangana Congress releases job calendar in manifesto, 2L posts to be filled in 1 yr

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress in its manifesto has released a job calendar as part of its manifesto on Friday, November 17. The party is determined to emerge victorious and replicate the Karnataka victory in the state and is making several promises including preserving the structure of Osmania General Hospital, while simultaneously enhancing its services with cutting-edge healthcare infrastructure.
The Congress with its manifesto has managed to target all presumably failed projects of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi government in the last 10 years including the Dharani portal, the Kaleshwaram project, and leaks in TSPSC exams, to name a few.
The Congress manifesto focuses on 37 promises for the people of the state and its development, excluding the job calendar to fill up 2 lakh vacant posts in Telangana in the first year.
The party has also promised to enact a new law to revamp the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), on the lines of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and set up four more IIITs similar to Basara IIIT.
The Telangana Congress party has promised to release the annual job calendar with vacancies in all departments which will be released every year by June 2 and recruitments will be completed by September 17.
For the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the Congress has promised enhanced healthcare along with preserving and maintaining the Osmania General Hospital.
An extended metro route for LB Nagar-Aramghar-Mehdipatnam-BHEL stretch.
Addressing issues of flooding amid heavy rains in the city, the Congress party has promised to modernize the canal system and eradicate flooding.
Promises for the BC and minority communities that were earlier released were also reiterated in the Congress party’s statewide manifesto alongside the six guarantees for Telangana.
So far, Telangana does not have a concept of a job calendar which exists in UPSC.
Telangana Congress’ six guarantees
- Under the ‘Mahalakshmi‘ promise, Rs 2500 monthly financial assistance to the woman head of the family, a promise to bring down the LPG gas cylinder price to Rs 500, and free travel for women in state-run RTC buses is announced
- Under the ‘Raithu Bharosa‘ scheme, the party promised Rs 15000/acre crop support annually, and Rs 12000 to tenant farmers and agricultural workers. Also, Rs 500 as a ‘bonus’ per quintal to the paddy crop other than the MSP will be provided, the party said
- Under the ‘Gruha Jyothi‘ scheme, the party promised free power up to 200 units to every house
- Under the ‘Indiramma Indlu‘ (housing) scheme land for the landless, Rs 5 lakhs assistance for the construction of houses for the homeless, and 250 square yards of land for the Telangana movement fighters is announced
- Under the ‘Yuva Vikasam‘ scheme, Rs 5 lakhs worth of ‘Vidya Bharosa’ cards to students, assistance for coaching fees, and Telangana International Schools per Mandal will be established, the party said
- Under the ‘Cheyutha‘ scheme, Rs 4000 monthly pension to senior citizens and Rs 10 lakh worth of medical insurance under the ‘Rajiv Aarogyasree’ scheme will be delivered, it said.