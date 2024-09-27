MBBS admissions: Telangana HC questions state’s non local status for student

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has given the state government 24 hours to clarify why a student, Chepuri Avinash, who was sponsored under the state’s quota to attend a military school in Dehradun, is now classified as a non-local candidate.

This decision arose during a hearing regarding Avinash’s aspiration to secure an MBBS seat amid ongoing counselling sessions.

He attended the military school for three years (Classes 8 to 10) before returning to Telangana, where he completed his Intermediate studies.

However, because he did not fulfill the requirement of four consecutive years of education in Telangana, the Kaloji Health University authorities listed him as a non-local candidate.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that the classification of the candidate as a non-local was unjust, given that he is a permanent resident of Telangana.

They pointed out that the authorities had previously recognized him as a local candidate after he received a permanent resident certificate from revenue officials.

Notably, the state itself had facilitated his education at the Sainik school in Dehradun under its quota, the counsel emphasized.

The bench also expressed concern over the rigid interpretation of local candidate criteria by officials and inquired whether Additional Advocate General Imran Khan would advocate for a reconsideration of the petitioner’s situation with the relevant authorities.