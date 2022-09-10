MBBS student dies by suicide at AIIMS Raipur

Raipur: A second-year MBBS student of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur allegedly died by suicide at the institute’s hostel here on Saturday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Shivam Pawar (20) who hailed from Madhya Pradesh.

He returned to his hostel room after attending a class in the afternoon and some time later other students found him hanging in his room, said a police official.

Police sent the body for autopsy while the cause behind the alleged suicide was yet to be ascertained, he added. A case of accidental death has been registered by police.