MBT spokesman Amjed Ullah Khan meets with accident in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The spokesman of Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), Amjed Ullah Khan, on Tuesday met with a road accident near Akbar Bagh, Malakpet, Hyderabad.
Following the accident, in which he sustained injuries, he was shifted to Yashoda Hospital, Malakpet.
He is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.
As his hand fractured in the road accident, he will undergo surgery at the hospital.
On the political front, in the recently held Assembly polls in Telangana, Amjed Ullah Khan gave tough competition to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Jaffar Hussain in the Yakutpura Assembly Constituency.
He lost the seat to Jaffar Hussain by a mere 878 votes. Khan received 45,275 votes, whereas Jaffar Hussain got 46,153 votes.
MBT did not contest Lok Sabha polls in Hyderabad
For the Lok Sabha election held yesterday, MBT decided not to contest the polls.
Addressing a press conference, MBT president Majeedullah Khan alias Farhath Khan said, “In view of the prevailing situation across the country and in Hyderabad, the MBT has decided against contesting the polls.”
Yesterday, Amjed Ullah Khan was also seen appealing to Hyderabad residents to cast their votes and increase voter turnout in the city.
