Watch: Army jawan dies in road accident in Hyderabad

Police personnel apprehended the accused driver and the vehicle.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th March 2024 8:43 am IST
Hyderabad: In a tragic incident on Monday, a 23-year-old army jawan, also an athlete, died in a road accident in Hyderabad when a ready-mix concrete vehicle hit him in Narsingi.

The victim, Kunal, succumbed on the spot.

Post-mortem of army jawan conducted in OGH, Hyderabad

Following the accident, the deceased’s body was shifted for a post-mortem examination to Osmania General Hospital.

According to the Station House officer, “We received a complaint from the officers of the Army regiment, Langar Houz, where they stated that on March 4 afternoon, Kunal (23) a Sepoy athlete from Uttar Pradesh, took out his pass to visit SBI Bank at Narsingi. Later, at about 2:30 pm, they received a call from a person who informed that a Ready mix vehicle came in overspeeding dangerously and dashed the Kunal. As a result, Kunal died on the spot.”

The police personnel apprehended the accused driver and the vehicle.

Road accidents in Hyderabad

Hyderabad is witnessing numerous road accidents, some resulting in fatalities.

Recently, a Telangana MLA died in a road accident on the outskirts of the city.

The MLA, Lasya Nandita, one of the youngest members in the Telangana Legislative Assembly, lost her life on the Outer Ring Road in Patancheru.

Rash driving has been identified as a common cause in many road accidents in the city.

