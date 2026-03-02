MBT to hold protest rally in Hyderabad over killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Hyderabad: The Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) party will hold a protest rally on Monday, March 2, in light of the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei in joint military attacks by the United States and Israel. The protest rally will start from MBT Office, Chanchalguda at 10:00 pm and culminate at Darulshifa grounds later.

“This unprovoked attack — carried out even during the holy month of Ramzan — reflects a blatant disregard for human life, international law, and the sanctity of religious times. Such actions threaten peace and stability in the region and beyond.

We must stand united in condemning this act of aggression and show our solidarity with the people of Iran who are mourning and protesting against foreign intervention. Various communities around the world are expressing grief and outrage, organising protests and vigils to oppose this gross violation of sovereignty,” said Rashed Hashmi, Joint Secretary of Majlis Bachao Tehreek.