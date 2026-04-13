MBT urges Telangana police to act against Bajrang Dal’s mob rule

Hyderabad: Majlis Bachao Tehreek’s (MBT) Spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan on Sunday, April 12, urged the Telangana police to act against the Bajrang Dal’s “mob rule” in the state.

In a letter to Malkajgiri Commissioner of Police, Khan said, “Sir, I would like to bring to your urgent attention a serious incident that occurred on April 12, 2026, under LB Nagar Police Station limits where Shaik Fardeen, Shaik Shanawaz, and Mansoor resident of Talabkatta Bhawani Nagar after purchasing five oxen legally from Konda Mallepally on Sunday market, were brutally attacked by Bajrang Dal activists on Sagar–LB Nagar Road. Around 50–60 persons assembled, assaulted them, and forcibly took away their Bolero vehicle.”

Majlis Bachao Tehreek's (MBT) Spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan on Sunday, April 12, urged the Telangana police to act against the Bajrang Dal's "mob rule" in the state.



In a letter to Malkajgiri Commissioner of Police, Khan said, "Sir, I would like to bring to your urgent attention… pic.twitter.com/JvQh7NtNvG — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 13, 2026

In a video shared on social media, Shahnawaz and Fardeen told Khan that there was no response from the police upon dialing the emergency number. The MBT spokesperson said he visited Sagar road where the incident occurred, and took the victims to the LB Nagar Police Station.

The incident occurred when Shahnaz, Fardeen, and Mansoor, who are residents of Talabkatta Bhawani Nagar under Yakutpura, had purchased oxen from Konda Mallepally.

“They were abused, assaulted, and terrorised by a mob of nearly 50–60 Bajrang Dal activists who gathered within minutes, clearly indicating organized vigilantism operating with impunity,” Khan alleged. Their vehicle was forcibly snatched, and they were left injured and helpless.

“It is deeply disturbing that despite such serious incidents, a continued pattern exists where instead of protecting lawful traders, Telangana Police have for years targeted the victims themselves by registering false cases, seizing cattle, and handing them over to gaushalas, causing losses worth crores to poor Muslim families.”

The MBT Spokesperson claimed that there is a pattern of such incidents in Telangana and said, “This pattern, which began during the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) regime, has only worsened under the present Congress government led by Revanth Reddy, where attacks on Muslim traders, targeting of madrasas, demolition of mosques, and mob-style violence have become increasingly common.”

Based on a complaint, a case was registered by the LB Nagar police against unknown people. Speaking to Siasat.com, the LB Nagar police said, “A case of wrongful restraint under section 118 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against unknow persons.”

Minority leaders remain silent

Khan accused minority leaders from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Congress of remaining silent during such incidents. “This continued silence in the face of injustice amounts to complicity. Muslims of Telangana are not second-class citizens; they have every constitutional right to carry out their trade and livelihood without fear,” he remarked.

He also urged the Telangana government to arrest all Bajrang Dal attackers involved in this incident, recover the looted vehicle and cattle, take strict action against police negligence, and put an end to the systematic victimization of Muslim traders