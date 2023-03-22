MC Stan gets into physical fight during event, watch viral video

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 winner and rapper MC Stan has found himself in hot water once again as a video of him getting into a physical fight with a fan went is going crazy viral on internet. As per the video that is being shared across social media pages, the incident took place as the rapper was leaving an event, and fans were trying to take selfies with him.

However, things quickly took a turn for the worse when MC Stan lost his cool and got into physical altercation at someone in the crowd. The rapper’s behaviour has left his social media users surprised. Watch the video below.

Mc stan physical fight in an event. I have to say one thing he is humble guy that we know

But he is young .

Stan have to calm Patience ignore negativity …#HaqSeMandali #MCStanArmy #BiggBoss16 #MCStanConcert #AbduRozik pic.twitter.com/2fYWUWE4qv — Om agnihotri (@Omagnihotri7) March 22, 2023

It seems like the video is from his most recent concert that took place on March 18 in Nagpur. However, there is no official confirmation about the same yet.

On March 17, MC Stan’s Indore concert was cancelled just an hour before it started after a few members of the Karni Sena created a ruckus at the venue. They forced him to stop the show alleging that he uses foul language in his songs.