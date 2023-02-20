MC Stan gets platinum bracelet from Salman Khan, check what others gave

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan, who is also a rapper, enjoys a huge loyal fan base. He has over 9 million followers on Instagram and he has now beaten Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in terms of popularity on social media. Stan surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram live session record of around 255k views and set a new record.

‘Basti Ka Hasti’ fame MC Stan held an Instagram live session recently which was watched by over 541K viewers. So, you might have got an idea how much popularity he has got and no doubt after winning the Bigg Boss title, he has added another feather to his cap.

Image Source: MC Stan Instagram

MC Stan has received congratulatory messages and expensive gifts from various prominent personalities after winning Bigg Boss16. A video showcasing what the rapper has received from various popular personalities is going viral on Instagram. Check it out below.

1. Badshah

If you are a Badshah or MC Stan fan, then you might be aware that India’s top rappers share a very good bond. Badshah has reportedly gifted his junior an expensive golden necklace worth Rs 50 lakhs. It is reported that Badshah was super excited after MC Stan lifted the Bigg Boss 16 trophy.

2. Buba

MC Stan’s girlfriend Shaikh Anam aka Buba has a reason to celebrate the former’s win. According to various reports, MC Stan has received a sports BMW bike from Buba which is worth Rs 45 lakhs.

3. Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty’s love for MC Stan is unlimited and the director too wanted the rapper to be part of the ‘ Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. Rumours have it that Rohit Shetty gifted an expensive convertible Mini Cooper car to him. The price of the car is reportedly around Rs 45 lakhs.

4. Salman Khan

Superstar Salman Khan who also hosts Bigg Boss has gifted MC Stan a platinum bracelet which is worth Rs 15 lakh. Salman has several times openly praised MC Stan during the show. After receiving a gift from such a prominent personality, MC Stan will be proud of his achievements.

5. Abdu Rozik

The most loving contestant of the Bigg Boss 16 Abdu Rozik has gifted his friend MC Stan a watch from ‘Chopard’. The price of this Chopard watch is said to be Rs 6 lakh.

6. Sajid Khan

The producer Sajid Khan and MC Stan developed a good relationship inside the house. The bond between the two is quite visible and both were seen often together in the house. The producer’s sister Farha Khan also recently held a party for Sajid’s various Bigg Boss friends.

Sajid Khan has offered a diamond chain to the rapper. The chain cost Rs 3 lakh according to the multiple reports furnished on various social media platforms.

7. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

TV actress and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has gifted a brand new Rolex watch to MC Stan. The price of the watch is Rs 2.5 lakh.