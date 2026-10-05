MC Stan to join Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent season 2?

Mumbai: Rap meets roast? Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent could be getting a dose of hip-hop, with MC Stan’s name now doing the rounds for a guest appearance. A social media post linking the rapper to a recent shoot has sparked speculation about what the comedian has lined up for viewers.

According to the post, MC Stan was reportedly spotted at The Habitat in Mumbai, where an episode of the show’s second season was being filmed. The claims draw on social media accounts of people who say they attended the shoot.

The rapper may also have some familiar comedy faces for company. Tanmay Bhat and Madhur Virli reportedly joined the episode, suggesting a guest lineup that could bring rap, roasting and plenty of banter to the same stage.

While the post teases a possible season finale appearance, its caption only refers to an episode shoot. Whether MC Stan will feature in the finale remains unclear, and the shared material does not include an official announcement or release date.

An appearance alongside Samay would put the rapper in a setting where the conversations can be as much of a draw as the performances. With Tanmay and Madhur also linked to the shoot, the prospect raises an obvious question: who will do the roasting, and who will end up in the hot seat?

For now, viewers will have to wait for an official reveal to see whether this rumoured lineup makes it to the screen.