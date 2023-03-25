MC Stan’s Ramzan message: Ibadat ka mahina hai, sirf ibadat karo

Mumbai: As the holy month of Ramzan kick-started across the world, celebrities have been sending their heartfelt wishes to their fans and followers. Rapper and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan too shared a message with his fans wishing them ‘Ramzan Mubarak’. In his message, he urged his fans to focus solely on worship during this month.

Ramzan is a significant month in the Islamic calendar, during which Muslims around the world fast from dawn to sunset and engage in spiritual reflection and worship.

Sharing a photo of himself on Instagram, MC Stan wrote, “Chand Mubarak Maa, ibadat Ka mahina hai , Sirf ibadat Karo !!! #ramzanmubarak.”

Through his message, Stan tried encouraging his fans to take advantage of this time and make the most of it by engaging in prayer, recitation of the Quran, and other forms of worship.

On the work front, MC Stan is currently on a break from music and singing. He will be resuming his India tour and other concerts after Eid, April 24 only. He was last seen performing in Nagpur on March 18.