MC Stan’s staggering Instagram earnings becomes talk of town

Mumbai: Rapper MC Stan has been making waves on internet ever since he won Bigg Boss 16 last week. His victory has only added to his already immense popularity, and it’s no surprise that his social media presence has become a hot topic of discussion.

On Thursday, Stan created history on his Instagram Live by surpassing the previous record created by Shah Rukh Khan with 255K live viewers. He has now joined the elite list of the Top 10 Most Viewed Instagram Live Streams.

MC Stan’s Instagram live received over 541K views which is reportedly the highest any Indian celebrity has ever achieved. As reported by https://t.co/fS3m8hxWT6, the rapper has also beaten Shah Rukh Khan with his live session which also had around 255k views. #MCStan pic.twitter.com/7rohDVOAv9 — MC STAN FAN (@MOINAKTAR15) February 17, 2023

Ever since then, his each and every detail about his social media including Instagram earnings is being discussed a lot among his fans and media circles. Scroll ahead to know how much MC Stan charges per reel and per story on Instagram.

MC Stan’s Instagram Fee

According to Money Control, MC Stan’s whopping fee to create a reel is Rs 18-23L and for an Instagram Story, the charges are close to Rs 5-7L. The reports also suggest that these rates were before his Bigg Boss stint, and now with the increased popularity from his win, they are expected to go up by at least 30-40%.

As per report in Moneycontrol, #MCStan’s one-day commitment with a brand comes with a price tag of Rs 8-10 lakh. For creating a reel he charges Rs 18-23 lakh and for an Insta Story, close to Rs 5-7 lakh. This was pre-Bigg Boss. Now, These rates going up by at least 30-40%. — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 16, 2023

It remains to be seen how much more MC Stan’s earnings will increase post his big win the reality show, but one thing is for sure, his Instagram presence will continue to be a talking point in the industry.

MC Stan, whose real name is Altaf Shaikh, gained popularity after his song “Wata” went viral on social media in 2018. He has since become a household name and has collaborated with several famous artists.