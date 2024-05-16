MCC delays installation of rooftop solar panels in Telangana schools

Hyderabad: The installation of rooftop solar panels on government school buildings in Telangana faces potential delays, prolonging the wait for enhanced energy efficiency in educational institutions across the state.

According to N Janaiah, the Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO), the installation process encountered setbacks primarily due to the enforcement of election model code of conduct.

Initially proposed as part of the ‘Mana Ooru-Mana Badi’ program, the initiative aimed to equip 1,521 school buildings in 12 districts with solar panels.

Despite progress in installing solar panels on over 500 school buildings, the completion of the remaining installations is anticipated to extend over several more months.

Originally, around 500 schools were slated to receive solar energy access by March 2023, but unforeseen circumstances have led to delays in the project’s timeline.