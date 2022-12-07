MCD gets its first transgender councillor as AAP’s Bobby wins from Sultanpuri

Earlier, Bobby had contested the civic polls in 2017 as an independent candidate.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 8th December 2022 1:18 am IST
Aam Aadmi Party's Bobby Kinnar

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi, on Wednesday, got its first transgender councillor after AAP’s Bobby Kinnar won the civic polls from Sultanpuri-A ward.

Bobby (38) was given a ticket from Sultanpuri A (ward 43) seat. She has been associated with AAP since the Anna movement and later when the party was formed.

While campaigning for the polls, the AAP candidate had promised to take the Kejriwal government’s work to the public and work towards ending corruption if she becomes a councillor.

Bobby is also the president ‘Hindu Yuva Samaj Ekta Awam Anti-Terrorism Committee’ Delhi unit.

She has been associated with this organisation for the last 15 years.

