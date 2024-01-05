McDonald’s feels impact of boycotts in Middle East countries amid conflict

CEO Chris Kempczinski acknowledged that company's business in Middle East and some countries outside region has been affected by Israel-Hamas conflict and 'misinformation'.

Published: 5th January 2024
McDonald’s is experiencing the impact of boycott campaigns that were run over the presumed pro-Israeli stance of the fast food.

The campaigns are also run over the company’s alleged financial ties to Israel.

On Thursday, CEO Chris Kempczinski acknowledged that the company’s business in the Middle East and some countries outside the region has been affected by the Israel-Hamas conflict and ‘misinformation’ about the fast-food chain.

Kempczinski expressed in a LinkedIn post, “In every country where we operate, including in Muslim countries, McDonald’s is proudly represented by local owner operators who work tirelessly to serve and support their communities while employing thousands of their fellow citizens.”

He also described the misinformation surrounding brands like McDonald’s as “disheartening and ill-founded.”

It’s not only McDonald’s but also other Western brands that are feeling the impact of boycotts in Middle Eastern countries and other regions outside the Middle East.

