MEA team up with Telangana police to protect Indian workers in Gulf

Hyderabad: A delegation of officials of the Ministry of External Affairs led by Dr. Ausaf Saeed, Secretary CPV & OIA called on Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari. The meeting was attended by External Affairs Ministry Official Brahma Kumar, Joint Secretary, Regional Passport Officer Hyderabad D Balaiah and other officials.

The meeting discussed the issues of NRIs and the possibility of employment opportunities in foreign countries. The state government reviewed the employment generation measures through Telangana Overseas Manpower Corporation Limited.

Dr. Ausaf Saeed while referring to the employment opportunities and changing trends for Indian youth in foreign countries, said that youth should be trained as per international standards. He advised to provide training to the youth before leaving so that they do not have problems in employment. Dr. Saeed suggested expanding the role of Overseas Manpower Corporation limited.

Dr. Ausaf Saeed and Director General of Police participated in the awareness session aimed at guiding the public legally in terms of foreign migration and employment. Commissioner of Police C V Anand, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police D S Chauhan and other officials attended the meeting.

To avoid exploitation by illegal agents, awareness was emphasized so that the public does not fall prey to fraud in the matter of appointments. The meeting resolved to ban illegal recruitment agents.

Dr. Ausaf Saeed advised the job seekers going abroad to be made aware of immigration and other rules. A significant number of skilled workers from Telangana are employed in gulf countries. The Ministry of External Affairs is in constant touch with the Telangana government to take steps for the welfare and safety of NRIs. He said that the Central Government will extend all possible cooperation in the matter of safe and legal departure of workers.