MEA trashes Pakistan’s comments on condition of minorities in India

Andrabi referred to what he called "recent condemnable incidents" of vandalism during Christmas, as well as campaigns allegedly targeting Muslims.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 29th December 2025 8:45 pm IST
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal
New Delhi: India on Monday said Pakistan’s “horrific and systemic victimisation” of minorities of various faiths is a well established fact and no amount of “finger pointing” will “obfuscate” it.

New Delhi said this while strongly trashing Pakistan’s comments on the condition of minorities in India.

“We reject the reported remarks from a country whose abysmal record on this front speaks for itself,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

“Pakistan’s horrific and systemic victimisation of minorities of various faiths is a well established fact. No amount of finger pointing will obfuscate it,” he said.

In Islamabad, Pakistan foreign office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi, responding to media queries on alleged vandalism during Christmas celebrations in some places in India, said “persecution of minorities in India is a matter of deep concern”.

Tags
