Pakistan authorities foil suicide bomb involving young girl

The girl was subjected to exploitation by the handler, and during debriefing, shared all details of being approached by the handler.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th December 2025 7:53 pm IST
Pakistan police officers
Police officers stand guard at a deserted road in Karach. (Source: AP)

Karachi: Pakistani authorities on Monday said they averted a major suicide attack in Karachi, rescuing the intended bomber, a young female student before she could be used in the plot.

Advertisement

At a press conference, Sindh’s provincial home minister Zia ul Hasan Lanjhar said the girl was rescued while travelling to Karachi from Quetta on a passenger bus with a handler from the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

“At a check post on 25th December, acting on prior intelligence reports, when the girl was questioned, she got nervous and pointed towards her handler, who had disappeared from the scene,” Hasan said.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

“She was being prepared to carry out a suicide attack in Karachi, that is all we can say now,” the minister said.

The girl was subjected to exploitation by the handler, and during debriefing, shared all details of being approached by the BLA handler through social media.

“Even the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Front are doing the same,” Hasan said, referring to the use of young girls to carry out terror attacks.

Memory Khan Seminar

The girl and her mother, who appeared at the press conference, were not identified, and their faces were covered under a veil.

There have been at least three recorded incidents of the BLA using women as suicide bombers or handlers in carrying out terror attacks.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th December 2025 7:53 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Pakistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button