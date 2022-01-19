Measures are afoot to save Charminar from pollution

Hyderabad: Steps are being taken to save the 400 years historic Charminar which is one of the major heritage attractions of the country. A large number of Indian and foreign tourists flock to Hyderabad to see this monument.

This historic monument has been looked after for centuries and the state and the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) undertake maintenance from time to time to retain its glory.

The monument’s structure is exposed to pollution particularly the carbon dioxide and monoxide emitted from the vehicles. The ASI is planning to take major steps to protect the monument.

Currently, chemicals are being used to remove the black stains from the surface of the monument to restore its original beauty.