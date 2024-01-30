Meat, beef shops to remain closed in Hyderabad today

Hyderabad: In view of Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary, all sheep, goat, and cattle slaughterhouses, as well as retail meat and beef shops, will remain closed within the limits of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Ronald Rose, GHMC Commissioner, has also urged the police commissionerates to issue instructions to officers to extend help to the staff of the corporation in ensuring the implementation of the order related to meat and beef shops in Hyderabad.

Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary is observed on January 30. It is the day when Nathuram Godse fired three bullets into his chest from a pistol at close range.