Cop suspended for dragging girl student by hair in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A policewoman, who dragged a girl student by her hair during a protest in Hyderabad last week, has been suspended.

On Monday, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty ordered the suspension of the constable serving at Rajendranagar police station.

NHRC issued notice to Telangana government

Earlier, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also issued a notice to the Telangana government, seeking a detailed report on the incident within four weeks.

The state government has been asked to inform about the action taken against the police officials who dragged the girl student by her hair in Hyderabad.

Also Read Horrific road accident caught on camera in Hyderabad; speeding car hits woman

Incident occurred during protest at Agriculture University

The incident occurred last week on the campus of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University, Rajendranagar, Hyderabad, during a protest by a student group against the allotment of university land for the High Court construction.

A viral video on social media depicts two policewomen on a scooty chasing the girl student, with the one riding pillion pulling her by her hair, causing her to fall down and cry in pain in Hyderabad.

Video of action against girl student in Hyderabad sparks outrage

After the video went viral, BRS and BJP condemned the incident and demanded immediate action against the involved police personnel.

Following the incident, BRS leader K. Kavitha condemned it, urging the Human Rights Commission to take swift and strict action against those involved.

Also Read Hyderabad girl student dies in US road accident

“The recent incident involving Telangana police is deeply concerning and absolutely unacceptable. Dragging a peaceful student protester and unleashing abrasive behaviour on the protestor raises serious questions about the need for such aggressive tactics by the police.

This arrogant behavior demands an unconditional apology from the Telangana Police. Urging the Human Rights Commission to take swift and strict action against those involved.

This behavior cannot become a norm and must be condemned by all alike. @India_NHRC,” the MLC posted on X.

The recent incident involving Telangana police is deeply concerning and absolutely unacceptable. Dragging a peaceful student protester and unleashing abrasive behaviour on the protestor raises serious questions about the need for such aggressive tactics by the police.



This… pic.twitter.com/p3DH812ZBS — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) January 24, 2024

Following the incident against the girl student in Hyderabad, the BJP stated that it reflects undemocratic and anti-student actions by the state government.