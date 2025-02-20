Meat, fish, prawn production doubled in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Statistical Abstract (Atlas)-2024 report highlights a significant rise in meat, fish, and prawn production across the state over the past decade.

Meat production more than doubled, increasing from 5.05 lakh tonnes in 2014-15 to 10.97 lakh tonnes in 2023-24. Prawn production grew by 98%, rising from 8,352 tonnes to 16,532 tonnes, while fish production surged by nearly 70%, from 2.60 lakh tonnes to 4.39 lakh tonnes. Egg production rose by 73%, from 1.06 lakh units to 1.83 lakh units, and milk production increased by 36% during this period.

Among the districts, Rangareddy recorded the highest meat production, followed by Sangareddy and Siddipet. It also led in egg production, with Siddipet and Medchal-Malkajgiri ranking next.

Nalgonda topped fish production with 31,137 tonnes, followed by Nirmal (24,266 tonnes) and Nizamabad (23,521 tonnes). The district also led in prawn production with 1,482 tonnes, followed by Nizamabad (1,283 tonnes) and Nirmal (1,094 tonnes).

The report indicates strong growth in Telangana’s livestock and fisheries sector, reflecting increased production capacity and market expansion.