Meat shops to remain closed in Hyderabad on Jan 30

The meat shops in Hyderabad will remain closed in view of Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 29th January 2025 4:26 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: In view of Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary, all sheep, goat, and cattle slaughterhouses, as well as retail meat and beef shops, will remain closed within the limits of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

GHMC Commissioner, K Ilambarithi have issued the directive under section 533 (b) of the GHMC Act, 1955. He also urged the police commissionerates to issue instructions to officers to extend help to the staff of the corporation in ensuring the implementation of the order.

Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary is observed on January 30. It is the day when Nathuram Godse fired three bullets into his chest from a pistol at close range.

