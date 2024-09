Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Saturday, September 28 announced that meat and beef shops will remain closed on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

As per the orders from the veterinary wing of the GHMC, all cattle, sheep and goat slaughterhouses will remain closed.

In this regard, the officers in the address entry are requested to instruct all the concerned officers to extend necessary co-operation to the municipal staff in carrying out the orders.