Woman dies by suicide amid demolition in Kukatpally; no link, says HYDRA chief

Following the incident HYDRA chairman AV Ranganath clarified tha the agency has nothing to do with the suicide. He added that Buchamma's house wasn't marked for demolition.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 28th September 2024 2:01 pm IST
A woman in Kukatpally allegedly commits suicide depressed over HYDRA demolitions.

Hyderabad: A woman in Kukatpally, died by suicide on Friday, September 27, allegedly fearing demolition of her house by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA).

However, HYDRA chairman AV Ranganath clarified that the agency had nothing to do with the suicide. He added that G Buchamma’s house wasn’t marked for demolition.

G Buchamma and her husband G Shivaiah, residents of Yadav Basti in Kukatpally, have three daughters. The couple gave the house to the daughters in dowry, to share among themselves.

However, due to the recent demotion drives being taken up by the HYDRA authorities in the vicinity of their house, Buchamma who feared that their residence would also be demolished and her daughters would become homeless, hanged herself.

It is understood that though the HYDRA authorities surveyed the area, they did not issue any notices.

The deceased’s daughters told the media that Buchamma was a lady of courage and character, adding that she wasn’t someone who would take the extreme step. Other relatives alleged that she died due to fear of the demolition drive, the Kukatpally police who are investigating the case said all possible angles were being probed.

