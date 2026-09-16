Mecca defence pact has ‘no aggressive element’, says Pakistan

Pakistan’s military described its defence agreement with Saudi Arabia and Turkiye as “purely defensive”, stressing that the pact had “no aggressive element” and could be expanded to include new partners.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, spokesperson for Pakistan’s military, made the remarks in an interview with Al Arabiya English on Tuesday, September 15.

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Chaudhry said the agreement was based on collective defence and deterrence and had no broader strategic or offensive ambition.

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“It is defensive. As the word also implies, it is defensive,” he said.

His comments came amid heightened tensions after Saudi authorities said they had intercepted a Houthi drone near Makkah.

Pakistan Armed Forces Spokesperson Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry argues the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement is defensive and does not compete with other alliances. pic.twitter.com/dWxq18hTUZ — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) September 16, 2026

The Mecca defence pact was signed by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye in Makkah on August 7. Under the agreement, an armed attack against any one of the three countries is to be treated as an attack against all three.

Asked whether the pact included a mutual defence obligation, Chaudhry referred to the publicly released text and said its meaning was clear. He did not disclose operational details concerning how the commitment would be implemented.

Pact could expand to new partners

Chaudhry said the agreement could potentially include other countries that shared the three members’ approach to regional peace, stability and security.

“This alliance can always encompass new, willing partners,” he said.

He added that potential members would need to support the principles of non-aggression, non-interference and collective deterrence.

However, Chaudhry stressed that any decision on expanding the grouping, including how and when it would happen, would be taken by the leadership of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye.

Pakistan rejects Muslim alliance description

Chaudhry rejected the suggestion that the agreement was intended to establish a wider Muslim military bloc.

“There’s nothing in this agreement which says that it’s a Muslim alliance,” he said.

He described it instead as a “regional stability alliance”, stressing that it was not limited to Muslim countries.

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Pact formalised longstanding ties

The Pakistani military spokesperson said the agreement formalised longstanding defence relationships among the three countries.

He said it was complementary to their existing military partnerships rather than competing with other relationships maintained by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia or Turkiye.

Chaudhry reiterated that the pact contained “no offensive” or “aggressive element” and was intended to strengthen collective deterrence and regional stability.

The three countries had also begun establishing mechanisms to implement the agreement and strengthen defence cooperation. Any future expansion would be decided by the leadership of the three countries.