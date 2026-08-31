Mecca defence pact partners agree to establish Secretariat

Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan have agreed to establish a Secretariat in Saudi Arabia under the Mecca Agreement for Joint Defence, with Pakistan to provide the first Secretary General for an initial three-year term.

The decision was announced in a joint statement following the first meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee in Istanbul on Monday, August 31.

The meeting brought together senior diplomatic, defence and military officials from the three countries. Turkey was represented by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defence Minister Yasar Guler and Chief of the General Staff Selcuk Bayraktaroglu.

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Saudi Arabia’s delegation included Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman and Chief of the General Staff Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili. Pakistan was represented by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif and Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan attend the Strategic Political and Defence Committee meeting in Istanbul. Photo: AFP

The three countries agreed to strengthen the institutional framework of the pact, with the Secretariat set to support activities carried out under the agreement. They also outlined plans to develop defence capabilities and enhance coordination among their armed forces through joint activities, including cooperation in defence industries, technology development and production.

In the joint statement, the three sides reaffirmed their commitment to sustainable peace and stability in the region. They said they would continue supporting de-escalation and restraint while encouraging the peaceful resolution of crises.

Fidan described the agreement as a historic step towards greater regional security cooperation. He said the alliance could eventually expand to include other countries, subject to conditions agreed by its founding members.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, center, attends the first meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee established under the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement in Istanbul, Turkey, Monday, August 31. Photo: AP

Saudi Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman said the three countries had reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the agreement in a manner that strengthens integration and supports security and stability.

سعدتُ برئاسة وفد المملكة المشارك في الاجتماع الأول للجنة الإستراتيجية السياسية الدفاعية لاتفاقية مكة للدفاع المشترك ولقاء أصحاب المعالي المشاركين.

أكدنا المضي قدمًا في تفعيل مسارات الاتفاقية بما يعزز التكامل السياسي والدفاعي المشترك ويدعم الأمن والاستقرار. pic.twitter.com/LfIwUGthyg — Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) August 31, 2026

Dar, in a post on X, described the gathering as a “great inaugural meeting” of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, held after the three countries signed the joint defence agreement.

AlhamdoLilah, a great inaugural meeting today of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey in Istanbul after signing of “Makkah Joint Defence Agreement” on 7th August 2026 in Makkah Mukaramma. https://t.co/Gnxh9KAKLy — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) August 31, 2026

Mecca Agreement for Joint Defence

The Mecca Agreement for Joint Defence was signed on Friday, August 7, at Al-Safa Palace in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, during the Mecca Al-Mukarramah Summit for Joint Defence.

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signed the agreement.

The pact aims to strengthen shared security and collective deterrence while promoting regional and international peace, security, stability and prosperity. Under its collective defence provision, an attack against any signatory state is considered an attack against all three.

The agreement is also open to countries that respect international law and share a commitment to peaceful cooperation.